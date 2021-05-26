Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.54 million.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,314. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

