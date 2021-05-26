Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 1.34%. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q1 2022 guidance to – EPS.

CMCO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 138.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

