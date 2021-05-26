Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

AINV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 73.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

