Fundamental Research Increases Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Price Target to C$0.60

Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) had its target price lifted by Fundamental Research from C$0.57 to C$0.60 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.
KTN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 397,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,590. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. Kootenay Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$95.56 million and a PE ratio of -42.86.
Kootenay Silver Company Profile
