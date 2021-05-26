Fundamental Research Increases Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Price Target to C$0.60

Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) had its target price lifted by Fundamental Research from C$0.57 to C$0.60 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

KTN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 397,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,590. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. Kootenay Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$95.56 million and a PE ratio of -42.86.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; and Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico.

