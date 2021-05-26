Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Tops $0.0462 on Major Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $19.54 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00077968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00018460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00948661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.09761258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00090925 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

