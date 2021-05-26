Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Saputo (TSE:SAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$42.00. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Saputo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.88.

Shares of SAP traded up C$0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 405,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$16.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.08. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.39 and a 12-month high of C$41.80.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

