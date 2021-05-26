Fundamental Research Lowers Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Price Target to C$1.04

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) had its target price reduced by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$1.10 to C$1.04 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 103.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of DN remained flat at $C$0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. 64,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.86. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$52.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.72.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta 9 Cannabis will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

