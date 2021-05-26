Donut (DONUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $98,549.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $98,549.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00352678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00187021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.53 or 0.00830531 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00031893 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DONUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.