Beck Bode LLC Acquires New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.07.

HD traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $318.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $342.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

