4,071 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.2% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,065,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,059,000 after acquiring an additional 123,915 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.82. 89,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,788. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,137 shares of company stock worth $25,894,616. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.