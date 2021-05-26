4,661 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,618 shares of company stock worth $1,939,498. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.91. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

