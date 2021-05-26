Beck Bode LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NV5 Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in NV5 Global by 17.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 129,385 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVEE. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.56. 194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

