CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Trading Up 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 21,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 21,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

CHS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

