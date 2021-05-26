Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Shares Up 5.1%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01. 190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.

Fletcher Building Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCREY)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

