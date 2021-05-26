The Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) shares rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 17,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 198,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

About The Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

