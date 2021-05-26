Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) traded down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 2,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

About Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF)

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

