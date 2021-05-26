1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the April 29th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGIFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 398,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. 1933 Industries has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in AMA and Infused MFG segments. The company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It also provides cannabidiol infused products, such as tinctures, lotions, creams, vape pens, cartridges, lip balms, tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates, hemp-seed oils, and capsules under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands; and cannabis flowers and concentrates.

