1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the April 29th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TGIFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 398,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. 1933 Industries has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
1933 Industries Company Profile
