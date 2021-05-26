UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the April 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNCRY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UNCRY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 64,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,560. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

