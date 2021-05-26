Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $1 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after acquiring an additional 386,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 423,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,468,000 after acquiring an additional 173,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,678. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.88 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.38. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.45.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,734. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.