Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

MRK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,687,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

