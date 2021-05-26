Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.45. 788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.85. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

