Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,630. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $349.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,437 shares of company stock worth $14,862,397 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.07.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

