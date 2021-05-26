Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sohu’s impressive first-quarter 2021 results benefited from improved performance of the company’s online game and other businesses. The company’s continued focus on providing real-time news and premium content through Sohu Media Portal and Video aided top-line growth. Also, Sohu’s strengthening online game business and popularity of TLBB franchise are key catalysts. Moreover, increased revenues in the portal and video advertising businesses drove brand advertising growth. Markedly, post execution of Sohu.com’s deal with Titan Supernova Limited with respect to the sale of Sogou’s shares to Tencent, Sogou’s results of operations have been excluded from continuing operations. However, competition from domestic game makers like Tencent and NetEase is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

SOHU traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. 1,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.94 million, a PE ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sohu.com by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sohu.com by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

