Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Cognex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cognex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cognex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $77.43. 6,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,605. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

