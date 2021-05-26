2,455 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.63. 72,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,228. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.22 and a 1-year high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

