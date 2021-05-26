EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.45. 117,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 235,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMX. Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,045,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 40,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the first quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

