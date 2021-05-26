Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Brokerages expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce $31.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.22 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. AXT posted sales of $22.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $126.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $133.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $129.77 million, with estimates ranging from $126.53 million to $133.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million.

AXTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial raised their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,550 shares of company stock worth $1,786,268. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AXT by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AXT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,936. The company has a market capitalization of $423.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

