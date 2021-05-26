Bitzeny (ZNY) Hits Market Cap of $117,141.46

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $117,141.46 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.49 or 0.00504547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

