American Investment Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of DRE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. 20,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,658. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

