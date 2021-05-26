AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Trading Down 0.2%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.85. 38,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 84,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $722.32 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0387 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

