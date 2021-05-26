Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 5.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

