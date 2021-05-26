Banco Santander S.A. Has $34.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,621 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.2% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $34,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.00. 545,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,303,091. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

