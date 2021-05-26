Intel Corp Acquires Shares of 27,761 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Intel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000. Shift4 Payments comprises 1.7% of Intel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.61. 14,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a PE ratio of -88.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $4,068,574.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,821,129 shares of company stock valued at $350,064,544. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

