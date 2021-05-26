Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes $647,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.87.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, hitting $140.27. 218,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.46 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

