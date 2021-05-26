Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 750 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.29. 588,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,176,482. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.91.

