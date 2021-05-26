Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.6% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned about 0.11% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $76,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.80.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $242.44. 32,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

