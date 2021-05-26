Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.29 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

NYSE:CNI traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $107.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,667. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

