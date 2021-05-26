PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $510,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,724 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.53. 66,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.