Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Lam Research by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research stock traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $635.58. 15,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,479. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.86. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $258.21 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

