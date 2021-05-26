The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 6,700.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $390,000.

GLU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. 13,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,166. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

