Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Grows By 7,850.0%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 7,850.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 159.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $$3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.60.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0087 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.