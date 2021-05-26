Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Grows By 7,850.0%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 7,850.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 159.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $$3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0087 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

SVAUF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

