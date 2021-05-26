Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Rises By 4,600.0%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CMAKY remained flat at $$5.30 on Wednesday. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 4.47%.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

