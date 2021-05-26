Brokerages Set Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target at $112.50

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after buying an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after buying an additional 367,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after buying an additional 298,655 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PRLB traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.72. 20,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,777. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.30.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.