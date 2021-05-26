Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFRGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of SFRGY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.71. 1,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

