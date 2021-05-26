Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $919,000 Stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises approximately 1.7% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 120,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

NYSEARCA BUFR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $22.72.

