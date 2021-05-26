WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $880.12. 7,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,707. The firm has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $515.72 and a 1 year high of $881.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $828.20 and a 200 day moving average of $743.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

