Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

SMU.UN remained flat at $C$15.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 80,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,178. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$10.06 and a 1-year high of C$16.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.67.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

