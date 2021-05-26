Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $104 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.14 million.
NYSE:NVRO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.83.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Nevro
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
