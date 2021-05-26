HeroNode Hits 24 Hour Volume of $466.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $687,872.72 and $466.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00078099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.02 or 0.00954609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,768.16 or 0.09774262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00091008 BTC.

HeroNode is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

