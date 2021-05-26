Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes $748,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May makes up approximately 1.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.25% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

